A capella ensembles showcase their “a ca-tastic” talent at winter concert

Andrew Botz ('18), Jacob Bungee ('18), Mason Montuoro ('18), Max Rooney ('17), Parker Fretheim ('19) and John Bendt ('20) from Bromatic Progression perform a group a capella piece.

The three Luther a capella groups Undeclared, Bromatic Progression and Beautiful Mess performed at their annual winter concert in the atrium of the Center for the Arts (CFA) on Dec. 4.

This was Undeclared and Bromatic Progression’s first performance. Beautiful Mess had the opportunity to open for the Vocalosity concert earlier this year.

Each group presented a set list of five songs to an audience of about 80 people. Bromatic Progression opened the show and performed pieces that included “Friends” by Francis and the Lights, “Snow” by Tonic Sol-Fa and “I’ve Got the Magic in Me” by B.o.B.

Undeclared performed “Love Locked Down” by Kanye West, “That’s Christmas to Me” by Pentatonix and Justin Bieber’s “Let Me Love You.”

Beautiful Mess finished up the show with pieces such as “Warrior” by Demi Lovato, “Lost in the Light” by Bahamas and a mash-up of MKTO’s “Classic” and the Jackson 5’s “I Want You Back.”

With the performance came the a capella groups first opportunity to showcase the talent of new members. Co-leader of Bromatic Progression Avery Mossman (‘17) is enthusiastic about the young talent in the group, especially with the initiative they have already taken within the group.

First-year member John Bendt (‘20) arranged a piece that was performed at the concert by Bromatic Progression.

“The addition of the new members has been a huge bonus for us,” Mossman said. “We also picked up two first-years and a senior, so it is a diverse array of new people. The two first-years are both tremendously talented.”

According to Undeclared member Zane Larson (‘19), this concert took a significant amount of time and energy from all of the participants. Many participants in the a capella ensembles are also involved in Christmas at Luther (CAL), which took place the same weekends.

Larson said that between rehearsals and performances for each of these ensembles, music schedules for the a capella members were hectic.

“Preparation for this concert has been a little bit stressful because it is during [CAL] week,” Larson said.

Co-leader of Beautiful Mess Lianna Stewart (‘17) said that even with all of the rehearsal times required for both their CAL and a capella ensembles, there was still a notable positive energy. throughout the practices and performance. Stewart was proud of all that the ensemble has achieved and appreciates the widepsread support from the Luther and Decorah community.

“I can’t believe what we’ve accomplished and people are so willing and able to meet so much this week,” Stewart said. “I want people to know that we appreciate their support of us and this event. The event has become so big the last few years, which is amazing.”

This year’s audience was crowded enough to fill the atrium in the CFA with people on both the first and second floors to watch the a capella performers. Audience member Nathan Baldwin (‘19) was impressed with the musical selections of each ensemble.

“I really enjoyed all of the ensembles, and I really liked the variety of the music they performed,” Baldwin said. “They each did a combination of Christmas music and general pop music, so that was really cool.”

Between all of the juggling of responsibilities such as CAL and preparing for finals, Mossman expressed his appreciation for the members of Bromatic Progression, a sentiment that has been echoed by members of each ensemble.

“I’m really proud of the guys because they have really worked super hard,” Mossman said. “They make my day. Everyday this week has been a huge joy, even with everyone sick and tired from CAL and everything else. Rehearsal, even in the mornings, has somehow still been a joy.”