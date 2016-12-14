Norse of the Week: Justin Kreiter

Wrestler Justin Kreiter (‘17) was named the Iowa Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Performer of the week for the week of Nov. 27. Kreiter’s performance versus UW-Eau Claire at home on Nov. 22, which included a fall over his opponent at 6:34, helped bring Luther within points of winning the meet. Kreiter is a 2016 All-American after placing fourth at the National Championship Tournament last year. He is currently ranked first in the NCAA Division III at 184.

Chips: You were recently named the IIAC Performer of the Week. How does it feel to be honored this way?

Kreiter: It means a lot since the IIAC conference is so tough in wrestling. To be the top-performing athlete in the best wrestling conference is a great honor.

What is the most challenging part about being a wrestler?

The physical demands of the sport. It is a long season of intense training and competition that requires large amount of discipline.

What do you love most about your sport?

Competition. I enjoy going out and putting my training to use. Feeling good and winning matches is what makes the sport fun.

If you could design your own singlet what would it look like?

It would be pretty simple with one solid color and then the school name or logo on the front and a flag or conference name on one leg.

What is your favorite memory from your Luther Wrestling career?

Winning my match to be an All-American. It was an exciting match being the most important of my career and coming down to a last-second escape to win it.

Which weight classes have you competed in throughout your career?

I have competed at 174 and 184.

When you graduate will you continue your involvement in the sport?

I will most likely stay involved with the sport through coaching at the high school level.

Would you rather wrestle a bear or a lion?

Neither is a good choice but probably a bear since I feel like it would be a little slower than a lion.