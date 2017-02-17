“The Vagina Monologues” performers challenge discomfort, empower women

Cast members dance to “Break the Chain” as the encore. Emma Busch (‘20) / Chips Emma Busch (‘20) / Chips Cast members dance to “Break the Chain” as the encore.





Filed under Arts & Entertainment

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

An all-female cast performed the “The Vagina Monologues” in the Center for Faith and Life Recital Hall on Feb. 10 and 11. The proceeds from the three performances were donated to Decorah’s Domestic Abuse and Sexual Resource Center at Helping Services for Youth & Families as well as the V-Day Spotlight Campaign to highlight and assist in ending violence against women in the workplace.

“The Vagina Monologues,” written by activist and playwright Eve Ensler in the 1990s, has been performed annually by Luther students for over a decade. Each monologue is performed by a different cast member and based on interviews Ensler conducted with women.

The production covers a wide range of topics including sexuality, rape, and abuse. According to this year’s director Sam Tollefson (‘18), the show is a way to reach a broader audience and raise awareness about issues women face. Participants performed the monologues to an audience of about 100.

“It’s good to get awareness,” Tollefson said. “It’s great to have other people involved when we’re promoting the show just so we can get everyone to know. There are plenty of people that look at the signs and cringe when they see the word vagina. It’s important that all sorts of people come to see the show because it’s really for everyone.”

Assistant director Kelly Dawson (‘17) also believes the show’s long-lasting impact has come from its cast of women and ability to challenge the discomfort many may feel, as she once did, in regards to vaginas.

“I think it’s gone on for so long because it’s a bunch of powerful women talking about vaginas,” Dawson said. “To be completely honest, there was one point in time before I was involved in it where that kind of freaked me out. But after watching it for two years now, I understand why it’s important and why so many people love it.”

Audience members came to the show with varying degrees of knowledge regarding “The Vagina Monologues.” Emma Deihl (‘18) saw the show for the first time.

“I was in it my first year and I wasn’t able to see it last year, so this is my first time seeing it,” Deihl said. “I thought it was really fun and empowering.”

Teryn Stiefel (‘18) also saw the show for the first time.

“I loved it,” Stiefel said. “This was my first time seeing it. I think it really breaks the stigma of talking about vaginas.”

This year’s production of the show felt particularly important to Dawson in regards to the nation’s current political climate.

“With our political climate right now, when we’re not necessarily getting the things we need and the Republican party isn’t necessarily saying that they’re going to be covering costs for things that women should have, like birth control,” Dawson said. “It isn’t optional for some people. It’s something that our government should be able to give us. I think those kind of things, and also support as women, are things that we’re not getting. [“The Vagina Monologues”] is really empowering and it’s how we’re supposed to view all women, not just some.”