Rising local band receives national award for original composition

Inga Aleckson (‘18), Dante De Grazia (‘18), Skye Newcom (‘17), and Emma Withers (‘18) pose for a fruitmouse photo shoot. Photo courtesy of fruitmouse Photo courtesy of fruitmouse Inga Aleckson (‘18), Dante De Grazia (‘18), Skye Newcom (‘17), and Emma Withers (‘18) pose for a fruitmouse photo shoot.





A band comprised of four Luther students, fruitmouse, recently won the national award for “Original Music Composition” from the Kennedy Center American College Theater Festival (KCACTF). The KCACTF is a national theater program that involves more than 600 academic institutions nationwide.

The KCACTF also recognize awards for individual or group excellence in directing, playwriting, and acting.

The band received the national award based on their original composition Visual and Performing Arts production of “Twelfth Night” this past October. The group began with Dante De Grazia (‘18) on piano, vocals, guitar, and trumpet and Inga Aleckson (‘18) on vocals.

Soon the evolving group added Skye Newcom (‘17) to guitar, vocals, and piano. His first contribution to the band was his Twelfth Night role as Feste.

“Skye coming in really got us excited and motivated in an artistic way,” Aleckson said. “We knew that something really cool was coming together.”

Last fall, the trio began rehearsing regularly with Emma Withers (‘18), who added vocals, ukelele, and percussion. Although each of the members have their individual instruments, fruitmouse claims the effort from “Twelfth Night” onward has been fluid and collaborative.

“Our roles in the group have been to just be musicians,” Newcom said. “And that’s all. No more, no less.”

When fruitmouse learned they were nominated for the “Original Music Composition Award” they were shocked, and even more so when they received the reard.

“We poured our heart and soul into [the production] and then forgot that there were any awards to be given,” De Grazia said. “It was a very pleasant surprise.”

Since the production of “Twelfth Night,” fruitmouse has continued to grow as a band by creating a distinctive sound and personality apart from the play, while still retaining their original theatrical roots. The group will continue to wear colorful clothes, keep their self-proclaimed zany humor, and engage the audience dramatically in during performances.

“I like there to be something that feels bigger than humanity,” Newcom said. “Our sound is bluesy folk pop with a rockin’ jazzy soul.”

The group is currently working on a new album highlighting much of the music they performed in “Twelfth Night.” According to De Grazia, they want to maintain their bold, dramatic, and goofy approach to music.

“No shame,” De Grazia said. “[The audience] can expect everyone to go all out. [We] are willing to act and sing [our] hearts out without being timid at all.”

In an effort to publicize their band, fruitmouse will be opening for the Oneota Film Festival on March 9 in the upstairs area of T-Bocks Sports Bar and Grill. They also plan on performing more gigs in the next couple of months.

They hope to have a potential appearance at Java John’s in the near future.

“We’re going to continue writing music,” Aleckson said. “It’s really been a blossoming of friendship.”

Though they are a new band, fruitmouse feels strong and is excited for their future. Regardless of where their success takes them, fruitmouse plans on maintaining the bond they’ve formed thus far.

They attribute this bond as a young band and friendship ties to the creative process they have shared.

“We’ve all become really close,” Withers said. “Lasting [friendships], for sure. Music has that power.”