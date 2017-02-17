Winneshiek County protests refugee ban

Photo courtesy of Betsy Fawcett Rally attendees pose for a picture.





Filed under Letter to Editor

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

I have never been as proud to call Decorah my home, as the cold winter night when over 500 Winneshiek county residents (including a big group of Luther students!) stood together outside of the courthouse in support of refugees and immigrants.

When President Trump issued his executive order on immigration and refugees he ostracized many members of our community. People who live and work among us who no longer have the promise of stability in their lives. Particularly, this affected the Luther students who cannot leave the country for fear they will not be allowed to return. Even legal permanent residents, green-card holders, were impacted.

Beyond that, I am personally concerned with the way the executive order was carried out: without notice, without clear instructions to officers, and without checking the constitutionality with the essential departments. Our president showed a clear lack of respect for the procedures and norms that hold our government together, as well as constitutional principles like freedom of religion for all and equal protection under the law for all.

I ask that you stand with me and with immigrants and refugees of this country. I encourage you to contact Rep. Rod Blum and Senators Joni Ernst and Charles Grassley or your home representatives and senators and ask them to also stand against President Trump’s unconstitutional and un-American executive order barring children, mothers, refugees, and students from our country. You can also get involved in resisting the hateful agenda of President Trump by attending an advocacy informational meeting with the Luther College Democrats on Feb. 8 at 7p.m. in the Mott-Borlaug room.

This is not a partisan issue, this is a human issue, this is a moral issue. Please stand with us, as we stand with them.

Signed,

Betsy Fawcett (‘17)