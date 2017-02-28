Fifth Annual Norse Awards celebrates 2016

The Athletics Department hosted the fifth annual Norse Awards in Regents Center on Feb. 19. The event, including a reception for athletes before the award ceremony, recognized individual athletes and teams from spring 2016 through January 2017 for their achievements during their respective seasons.

Associate Professor of Health and Physical Education and Program Director of Athletic Training Brian Solberg (‘88) hosted the event.

Coaches nominated athletes at the end of their seasons and then members of the voting group, including professors and vice presidents who have a connection to athletics, decide which athletes will win.

Eli Crogan (‘57) won the Alumni Coach of the Year Award for his work as Luther’s former basketball coach. Crogan spoke about his time before attending Luther. He pitched for the Wisconsin Badgers for a week before quitting and planning to sign a deal with the St. Louis Cardinals. It was only when his pastor intervened that he decided to go to Luther instead.

The awards show first awarded individual athletes for their achievements. Tim Ostby (‘17) was awarded the Perseverance Award. Female and Male Freshman of the Year are Samantha Bratland (‘19) and Bryce Hingst (‘19), respectively. Female and Male Athlete of the Year are Clare Slagel (‘16) and Drew van Anrooy (‘16).

The Student-Athlete Advisory Committee recognized the student assistant managers for the Men’s and Women’s Soccer Teams, the Football Team, and the Women’s Basketball Team. As part of their recognition the assistant managers played Heads Up Seven Up to determine how well they could communicate with their coaches. Senior athletic training majors were also recognized at the event.

Luther’s Football Team won the Play of the Year award for their victory against Wartburg. The Women’s Tennis Team won the Comeback of the Year Award. The Women’s Soccer Team won the Female Team of the Year. The Men’s Team of the Year went to baseball.

Melisse Chasse (‘17) and Associate Director of Athletics Operations Alex Smith started planning the event in November and asked other athletes to participate in planning and creating different segments in the awards show. The event included videos from game live streams which detailed individual and team achievement and close-ups of each of the nominated athletes.

“What I like about it is we have our Student-Athlete Advisory Committee group that predominantly works to put the event on, but then we have other student volunteers that assist with the video portion of it, the script writing, and set up,” Smith said. “It’s really a collaborative effort amongst all the student athletes and the athletic department to pull it off.”

Part of the awards show incorporated videos of three different mannequin challenges from the Swimming and Diving Teams, the Women’s Soccer Team and the Men’s Cross Country Team. The Norse Awards also included memes created from athletes’ pictures in an attempt to add humor to the event.

“I think the big thing about the Norse Awards is recognizing that all of the coaches and all of the players have different personalities and being able to play off of those and to make it funny, or coaches who are better motivational speakers can be a little more serious,” Chasse said.

Chasse said the main purpose of the Norse Awards was to promote inter-athletic support since athletic schedules are very busy. Cam Long (‘19) confirmed the athletes appreciation for other teams and their achievements.

“We’re really not ever in the same place in the same time and there are a lot of sports who don’t play very many home matches, so it’s cool to see everyone,” Long said.

For those unable to attend, the event will be available to stream online for the next few months at:

https://portal.stretchinternet.com/luther/portal.htm?eventId=347063&stream-Type=videohtm?eventId=347603&streamType=video