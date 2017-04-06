Sexual Assault Awareness Month





April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month. Help us to raise public awareness about sexual violence and educate communities on how to prevent it. This year’s theme, “Engaging New Voices,” builds on the idea that we are stronger together and that new partners and community members are needed to expand sexual assault prevention efforts. We can all help the next generation foster attitudes that promote healthy relationships, equality, and respect.

For the past 25 years, Riverview Center has proudly provided the healing and justice survivors of sexual violence deserve, free of charge. Get engaged this April during Sexual Assault Awareness Month by joining Riverview Center in ending sexual assault. Here are some ways to get involved:

•Attend an event.

Riverview Center is partnering with The Depot Outlet and Luther College Norse Against Sexual Assault (NASA) to bring Riley Dennis to Decorah on April 27th at 7p.m. at Luther College in Valders 206. Riley Dennis is a non-binary trans woman, writer, YouTuber, activist, and educator. She worked as the Editor-in-Chief of the newspaper “Quaker Campus”, where she pushed Whittier College to reform how they dealt with cases of sexual assault. Dennis will be speaking about specific examples of rape culture on college campuses and identifying ways for us to fix them, both on the individual and administrative levels.

•Wear denim on Denim Day, Wednesday, April 26.

For the past 17 years, Peace over Violence has run a Denim Day campaign during Sexual Assault Awareness Month. The campaign was started due to a ruling by the Italian Supreme Court that overturned a rape conviction because the justices felt the victim’s tight jeans required her to help her rapist remove them, thereby implying consent. The following day, the women in the Italian Parliament came to work wearing jeans in solidarity with the victim. If your workplace is interested in participating in Denim Day, please contact Gwen Bramlet-Hecker at [email protected] to learn more.

•Buy coffee to support free services for survivors.

Stop into Java John’s during the month of April to buy a SAAM Mocha and a portion of the sales will benefit Riverview Center and free services for survivors of sexual assault.

Nearly one in five women and one in 71 men are victims of sexual assault (Black et al., 2011). We all have a role to play in preventing sexual violence in our community. Our actions, big and small, have a ripple effect on those we teach, guide, and influence. From modeling healthy behavior to addressing inappropriate conduct, everyone can make a difference.

Signed,

Jessica Rupp

Riverview Center Volunteer Coordinator