Students participate in Emerging Artists Exhibit

Filed under Features

The seventh annual ArtHaus Emerging Artists Exhibit was held on Friday, April 7 at the ArtHaus Gallery. The featured exhibit allows college students to submit their art pieces to a jury for the chance to be featured in the Emerging Artists Exhibit.

The jury was composed of local artists that specialized in different media. The artists also have a chance to win the People’s Choice award, which is worth $100 and is chosen by the public.

One exhibiting student artist is able to win the top award, Best in Show, earning a prize of $200 and their own show. Anna Segner from Iowa State University won that prize this year. The exhibit also had two honorable mentions, one of the recipients included Joschua Setiawan (’18) for a large portrait piece “I, Eye. Aye.” The other honorable mention was Rachel Deutmeyer of Iowa State University.

Director of Arthaus Shannon Dallenbach Durbin praised Setiawan’s honorable mention piece as one of the more striking works of the show.

“I feel like Joschua’s large portrait is one of the highlights of the show,” Durbin said. “People really enjoyed it. The orange background he gave it really makes it stand out.”

The show featured five other Luther artists as well. Annie Stenseth (’19) exhibited a print and a wood piece, Ryan Koning (’19) exhibited two portrait pieces, Martha Hall (’18) exhibited two dry point etchings, Nate Orton (‘18) exhibited a textured ribbed ceramic plate print, and Makeda Barkley (’17) exhibited two dry point etching prints.

Hall explained that what most interested her about the show was the community of artists the exhibit brought together.

“The most exciting part of the event was seeing my pieces alongside my peers’ art on the walls,” Hall said. “It’s exciting to see young artists become more visible and have the opportunities to show their work.”

There were 81 total entries into the show and 30 art pieces were selected featuring 20 artists. According to Koning, this achievement affirms her confidence in her art.

“Being selected for this exhibition gives me some reassurance that what I am making is worthwhile and that I am on the right track,” Koning said. “As an artist, it is sometimes difficult to gauge how people are responding to your work, but being chosen by people in artistic professions to be in this show has given me more confidence in my artistic practice.”

Koning expressed that one of the highlights of the show was the diversity in the styles of art represented there.

“I loved seeing the variety of subjects and mediums represented in the show by all of the artists,” Koning said.

“It is inspiring to see what other artists my age are making right now.”

Much of the art in the exhibit is up for sale. The exhibit and voting for the People’s Choice award are open until May 13.