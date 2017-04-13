Baseball defeats rival Wartburg

Close Trent Athmann (‘19) at bat. Kate Knepprath (‘17) | Photo Bureau Kate Knepprath (‘17) | Photo Bureau Trent Athmann (‘19) at bat.





Filed under Sports

Luther Men’s Baseball hosted their rival, Wartburg College, for a three game series April 7-8. The Norse lost the first game 3-0 but came back to take the series winning the next two games 7-6 and 6-4.

In game one, Nate Beckman (‘17) pitched a complete game for the Norse giving up two earned runs on ten hits with one walk and five strikeouts. Mitch Bruggers (‘18) and Bryce Hingst (‘19) had the two hits for the team.

In game two, Cody Reimer (‘17) pitched for the first seven innings giving up two earned runs on nine hits and got no decision. The win went to Joe Silversmith (‘17) who came in to relieve Reimer in the top of the seventh inning. Silversmith gave up two earned runs on five hits to secure the win. Hingst led the team with three runs batted in. Bruggers also had a top performance, going three for four and scoring three runs. Joey Sullivan (‘17) picked up two runs batted in, and Silversmith and Trent Athmann (‘19) each picked up one run batted in.

In game three, Teddy Klingsporn (‘17) pitched a complete game giving up just four earned runs on nine hits. Hingst and Bruggers picked up two runs batted in each, and Bruggers scored two runs. Jon Opdahl (‘17) also got a run batted in. With a win in both games of the double header, the Norse won the series 2-1.

The team now stands with a 12-10 record, with a 5-6 record in the conference. The team’s consistent efforts in practice have led to a successful start to their spring season.

Catcher Mason Whitham (‘18) described what the team is doing to continue to improve.

“The team continues to get better every day by putting the work in and good things happen,” Whitham said. “Right now we have practice everyday on the afternoons that we don’t have games, but typically we have Sundays off. We lift twice a week as well.”

Outfielder Kyle Livingood (‘19) explained the sense of purpose that keeps the team motivated.

“My favorite part of baseball is seeing how impactful the game can be for people around the world of all ages, races, abilities, and how it can really bring people together,” Livingood said.

For now, the team is focused on remaining consistent for the remainder of the season.

“Our goals for the rest of the season are similar to this game, and are along the lines of making sure we stay true to our style of play,” Livingood said, “Our main goal is to play the game like we know we can, and that includes staying in the game the whole time and making sure we maintain our style of playing the game.”

The Norse have 18 games left before the Conference Tournament in May. The next game is against Simpson College on April 14-15 in Indianola, IA.