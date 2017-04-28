Men’s Tennis takes on rival Coe

Close Nate Parsons (‘19) returns a shot against Coe. Photo courtesy of Head Tennis Coach Adam Strand Photo courtesy of Head Tennis Coach Adam Strand Nate Parsons (‘19) returns a shot against Coe.





Filed under Sports

Luther Men’s Tennis took on rival Coe College on April 22, leading up to the IIAC Automatic Qualifier Tournament on May 5-6. Luther lost the match 6-3.

Kyle Appel (‘17) and Trent Schneider (‘18) from Luther took on number 11 ranked Josh Pudio and Luke Ford from Coe College with an 8-6 win for Luther’s team. The doubles competition continued with the match of Brady Anderson and Nate Greiner from Coe against Anders Jensen (‘18) and Nate Parsons (‘19) from Luther. This time, it was Coe who took the win with a score of 8-3. The last of the doubles matches was a 8-2 win for Coe’s James McManus and Nate Ackert against Luther’s Kenny Goins (‘17) and Jake Smith (‘19). The doubles matches finished with Coe winning two and Luther winning one. The singles matches followed.

The singles matches began with Schneider winning his matches in three sets at number 2 singles. Competition continued with another Luther win from Sam Buffington (‘17) against Coe’s Ford. Buffington won three sets at number 6 singles. Several other competitive matches took place for Luther including Coe’s number 6 Brady Anderson against Luther’s number 23 Appel. Anderson swept the series with two 6-4 defeats in the match. Luther’s Jensen played Coe’s Pudio with Coe taking the win in 6-3 in the first match and 6-4 in the second match.

Overall, Coe took the final 6-3 win against Luther. The victory secured them the IIAC Conference championship. As conference champions, Coe will also be hosting the IIAC Automatic Qualifier Tournament on May 5-6.

Head Tennis Coach Adam Strand explained the overall goals of the team moving forward with the rest of their season.

“We strive to improve a little bit each day as individuals and as a team,” Strand said. “By continuing to make small, incremental improvements each day, our hope is to give ourselves the best opportunity to win each match this season.”

Beyond practice, the team has played several matches over the past few weeks in preparation for the match with Coe. Following improvement in practices and court time, the team set a few goals for the rivalry match. Cam Long (‘19) explained one of the team goals for the meet.

“I think everybody has mostly the same goal,” Long said. “Everyone wants to play well, but in order to do that everyone has to stay focused.”

As Luther continues forward, the team aims to focus on the bigger picture in terms of their season, according to Strand.

“The guys have had a terrific season,” Strand said. “The team is 15-4 overall and 5-0 in 5-4 matches. It is a high quality group of young men to coach.”

The Norse will compete in the IIAC Automatic Qualifier Tournament May 5-6 to finish their season.