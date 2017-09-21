Norse of the Week

Close Anna Larson (‘19) jumps prior to hitting the volleyball. P Photo Courtesy of Photo Bureau

Volleyball player Anna Larson (‘19) was named Iowa Intercollegiate Athletic’s conference female player of the week last week. The IIAC credits her performance versus nationally ranked University of Wisconsin at Whitewater for being chosen as offensive player of the week. Larson was also named most outstanding player at the UW-Whitewater Invitational. Larson, a team captain, is in her third year playing for Luther.

How do you feel about your recent award?

Larson: I definitely didn’t get that award just because of my talent. In volleyball, you need your whole team for success to happen, so the success of one player means the whole team is successful.

What position do you play?

I play outside, so I play six rotations. That means I’m a hitter, but I also play in the back row too so I block, hit, pass, dig; everything but setting.

What are some personal or team goals you have for the season?

Our big team goal is to win the IIAC because we definitely have the potential. We’re ranked number two in the conference. Wartburg is number one, but last year we beat them. We would like to beat them again at home this year. In terms of personal goals, I would just like to be consistent with my playing.

How do you prepare for volleyball games?

I’m always goofy before games. I always wear the same shoelaces, I have four pairs of volleyball shoes, but I always use the same shoelaces in game. I also always have a doughnut before I play.

Is there anything you have added to your training this year?

An important thing for our team this year is our weightlifting. So that really helped me perform to my potential.

What’s your favorite sports brand?

Lululemon, does that count? It’s cute and it’s comfortable.