The Norse Poll

Are you Team iPhone or Android? Why?

November 18, 2017
Filed under The Norse Poll

“Team Android. I haven’t broken the screen like a lot of people who have iPhones .”
-Gretchen Blain (‘21)

“Neither. Because I don’t think that there should be a phone monopoly. So, people should do whatever they want. I personally have an iPhone, but I would be happy to go to Android.”
-Taylor Romeo (‘18)

“I’m team iPhone because the only person I know with an Android has been getting system updates everyday for the past two weeks.”
-Amelia Hornseth (‘21)

