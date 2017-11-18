Fall sports in review: did Luther’s teams improve?

The Luther Women's Soccer Team, sixth in the IIAC and second in Conference Tournament. Charlie Mitchell ('17) | Photo Bureau





Filed under Sports

Football: Football finished third in the IIAC with a record of 5-3 and an overall record of 6-4. Luther started the season well with an early win against 25th nationally ranked University of Dubuque and a win at Luther’s homecoming game against Nebraska Wesleyan University. The rest of the season included a mix of wins and loses. Last year, football finished seventh in the IIAC with a 2-6 record.

Men’s Soccer: Men’s soccer won the IIAC and took home the conference title. They ended with 19 points and a season record of 6-1-1. Luther then played in the Iowa Conference Tournament after the regular season, which determines which team will qualify for the Division III National Tournament. Luther received a BYE in the first round, won the second round against Nebraska Wesleyan University, but lost in the final against Loras College. In the 2016 season, men’s soccer finished third in the IIAC with 15 points and a record of 5-3. They went on to win the Iowa Conference Tournament and attended the National Tournament where they received a national ranking of 23.

Women’s Soccer: Women’s Soccer finished sixth in the IIAC with 12 points and a record of 4-4. They were the last seed in the Iowa Conference Tournament but defeated Central College and then the University of Dubuque to advance to the finals. Both games were tied after double overtime, which brought the game to a penalty kick shootout. In both cases, Luther outshot their opponent 4-3. Luther then lost in the finals against Loras College. Last year women’s soccer tied for first in the IIAC with Loras and were the Iowa Conference Tournament Champions. They were ranked 25th at the national tournament.

Women’s Tennis: Women’s tennis won the IIAC, finishing with a record of 8-0. Last year they also won the IIAC with a record of 8-0.

Volleyball: Volleyball finished second in the IIAC with a conference record of 6-2. Last year they also finished second with a record of 6-2. In the Iowa Conference Tournament, Luther had a first round BYE and in the second round they lost to Buena Vista 0-3.

Men’s Cross Country: Luther finished fourth in the IIAC with 117 points and fifth in the region with 159 points. Last year Luther finished fifth in the IIAC and fifth in the region with 179 points.

Women’s Cross Country: Luther finished third in the IIAC with 80 points and finished 11th in the region with 269 points. Last year Luther finished third in the IIAC with 90 points and finished 13th at the regional meet with 323 points.