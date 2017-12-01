The Norse Poll: Do you think Black Friday shopping should begin on Thanksgiving?



“No, because first of all it’s called ‘Black Friday.’ Second of all as someone who used to work retail, it’s incredibly stressful to think about during Thanksgiving to have to go in and work 12 hours the next day, let alone coming in the night before.”

-Rebecka Green (‘19)



“People can shop on Thursday for Black Friday, but only if it’s on your phone at the dinner table. That way nobody knows.”

-Alexander Davis (‘19)



“It would be better after Thanksgiving because you can walk off all that food. You can still enjoy your Thanksgiving with your family, eat a lot of food, and then after that you can stand in lines or walk around the mall.”

-Linh Nguyen (‘18)